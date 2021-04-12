Left Menu

South Africa: Ramaphosa says country must 'recover' to gain new economic ground in global reality

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:59 IST
South Africa: Ramaphosa says country must 'recover' to gain new economic ground in global reality
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, on Monday said the country must forge ahead for new economy to stand in a new global reality, according to a report by TFS.

In a weekly newsletter, the President said that "we have to both recover the ground that we have lost due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and to gain new ground by placing our economy on a fundamentally different growth trajectory".

"One of the concrete ways that we can do this is by harnessing the job creating potential of the digital economy, whose growth has only been accelerated by the Coronavirus pandemic," Ramaphosa added.

He said that the country's achievement in being world's first destination for business process outsourcing globally is remarkable, as the country was ranked in a survey from eight key sourcing markets including, the USA, Spain, UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, France and Australia.

"This is truly a remarkable achievement. In a short space of time, our country has propelled itself from a relatively unknown destination for offshore customer service delivery, in the shadow of large competitors such as India and the Philippines, to the very forefront of the global industry... The story of how this was achieved holds important lessons for what we can do if we work relentlessly as government and social partners towards a common goal," Ramaphosa said.

He further mentioned the advantages the country provides as an attractive business services destination saying, "first, we have sophisticated digital infrastructure, including mobile networks and high-speed broadband. Second, we have a young, dynamic and skilled workforce that delivers a world-renowned quality of service, along with deep knowledge in technology and financial services. Thirdly, we have a high level of English proficiency, and finally, we are positioned in a similar time zone to our key export markets."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Ant Group to restructure under central bank agreement

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will restructure as a financial holding company, Chinas central bank said on Monday,Ant has formed a comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan, at the urging of financial re...

Presidential Employment Stimulus assists to create 8 000 new jobs

The Presidential Employment Stimulus has assisted to create 8 000 new jobs, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.Launched in October last year in response to the economic impact of the pandemic, the Presidential Employment Stimulus is designed to...

Playing in AFC Champions League is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: FC Goa coach

FC Goa is set to make its debut at the AFC Champions League group stage and head coach Juan Ferrando described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players to compete against some of the biggest names in Asia.Having won the ISL Le...

Czech foreign minister will lose his job after challenging party leader

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will be dismissed from his position after he lost a bid to lead his centre-left Social Democratic party CSSD party last week.Party chief Jan Hamacek will submit a proposal to the prime minister later on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021