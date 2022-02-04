Left Menu

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-02-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 08:12 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Sri Lanka

Happy Independence Day, Sri Lanka!

Today's Doodle celebrates Sri Lanka's Independence Day on the anniversary of its establishment as a sovereign nation. As a sovereign nation, Sri Lanka celebrates its 74th Independence Day on February 4. Nicknamed the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka is a teardrop-shaped island nation known for its scenic natural landscape, the wealth of biodiversity, and rich cultural heritage.

Sri Lanka's Independence Day or National day is celebrated annually on this day to commemorate the country's political independence from British rule in 1948. It is celebrated all over the country through a flag-hoisting ceremony, dances, parades and performances. Usually, the official celebration takes place in Colombo, where the President raises the national flag and delivers a nationally televised speech, which is depicted in the Doodle artwork.

In the President's speech, he highlights the achievements of the government during the past year, raises important issues and gives a call for further development.

It was after 450 years of colonial rule, under three of Europe's maritime and military powers that Ceylon gained her independence from Great Britain in 1948.

The President also pays tribute to the national heroes of Sri Lanka, observes two minutes of silence in their memory, challenges and vows to eradicate separatism. A great military parade is also made. In recent years, it showcases the power of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and the Civil Defense Force. The commitment, bravery, national unity and determination to achieve peace are recollected in the minds of people, who also thank the people who fought and laid down their lives for the country.

Citizens continue to celebrate throughout the day by enjoying traditional Sri Lankan meals, which often include tropical fruits such as the regal mangosteen (dubbed the "Queen of Fruits") and Ceylon tea, a black tea among the nation's largest exports. One can typically hear folk music, much of which is rooted in the nation's Indigenous traditions; fill the air as dance performances accompany the vibrant soundtrack of Sri Lankan culture.

Source: Google Doodles / Wikipedia

