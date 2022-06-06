Google doodle celebrates Sweden National Day!

Happy National day Sweden!

Today's Doodle celebrates celebrates Sweden National Day, or Sveriges National dag in Swedish (Swedish: svæ̌rjɛs natɧʊˈnɑ̂ːldɑːɡ). The Doodle is illustrated by Stockholm-based guest-artist Johan Gaussens. Allemansrätten—a national policy granting the public right to roam through nature—is a prime example of Sweden's rich cultural and natural legacy.

Sweden is home to breathtaking beauty and Allemansrätten allows Swedes to explore almost anywhere in the country, whether they're driving, camping, skiing or even picking berries. Stockholm's Archipelago is perfect for a summer boat trip and The High Coast, or Höga Kusten in Swedish, is a popular destination for hiking.

The tradition of celebrating this date began 1916 at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium, in honor of the election of King Gustav Vasa on 6 June 1523, as this was considered the foundation of modern Sweden.

Although the national day is celebrated on 6 June, it is actually wrong due to the Julian calendar which was in use before 1582, when the Gregorian calendar was introduced, and which (before March 1700) was ten days behind the Gregorian calendar; the anniversary of the election of King Gustav Vasa should therefore be celebrated on 16 June rather than 6 June.

In 2005, it became an official Swedish public holiday, replacing Whit Monday. This change led to fewer days off from work (more working-days) as 6 June will periodically fall on the weekend, unlike Whit Monday, which was always celebrated on a Monday. Among newer traditions that have emerged since National Day turned red day is an invitation from the King to the public to visit large parts of Stockholm Palace all day without the usual entry fees.

Some may celebrate Sweden's National Day by taking a walk through the scenic beauty of the Swedish countryside, like the scene depicted in today's artwork. Other celebrations include marching bands and local folk band performances along with the waving of the blue and yellow Swedish flag. A big famous celebration is also the annual ceremony at Stockholm's Skansen open-air museum where the Swedish royal family usually gather to honor the day.

