India Seeks Fertiliser Independence Amid Chinese Export Restrictions

India is addressing a shortfall in specialty fertiliser imports, previously dominated by China, by sourcing alternatives from several countries. The Indian government, along with research bodies, is working on indigenous options like nano-fertilisers, aiming for reduced import dependence and enhanced sustainable agricultural productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to China's recent export restrictions on specialty fertilisers to India, domestic companies are actively seeking alternatives from several countries, including Belgium, Egypt, Germany, Morocco, and the United States. This move, disclosed in Parliament, aims to compensate for the supply gap.

Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel informed that specialty fertilisers are not covered under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme and thus are not subsidised. She emphasized that these products can be freely imported based on market conditions.

Indian research bodies, such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), are developing indigenous solutions to improve self-reliance in nutrient management. These include zinc EDTA, boron blends, and nano-fertilisers enriched with micronutrients. These efforts aim to reduce reliance on imports while boosting sustainable agriculture.

Technological advancements in fertilisers are being supported by government initiatives like Soil Test-Based Fertiliser Recommendations and Site-Specific Nutrient Management (SSNM), all of which contribute to an Integrated Nutrient Management Strategy.

Despite the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) of 1985 not explicitly categorizing specialty fertilisers, it accommodates 100 per cent water-soluble complex fertilisers. Currently, China remains a significant source of India's water-soluble fertiliser imports, contributing 65.65 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

