Tom Morello's Indian Dream Tour: Legendary Guitarist Set to Rock the Subcontinent

Tom Morello, the iconic guitarist celebrated for his contributions to Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, is preparing to fulfill a long-held ambition with his first tour of India. The tour will span three cities: Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

This marks a significant milestone for Morello, who has been eagerly anticipating this moment for decades. 'It's like a dream come true,' Morello shared, expressing his excitement not only for the concerts but also for experiencing India's vibrant culture and history.

Fans can expect a diverse setlist featuring hits from his bands and collaborations with artists like Bruce Springsteen. Accompanied by his family, including his guitar prodigy son Roman, Morello aims to deliver unforgettable performances for Indian audiences, honoring their anticipation and enthusiasm.

