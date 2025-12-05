Left Menu

Tom Morello's Indian Dream Tour: Legendary Guitarist Set to Rock the Subcontinent

American guitarist Tom Morello is set to embark on his first tour of India, performing in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Known for his work with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, Morello is excited to experience India's unique atmosphere, culture, and connect with long-time Indian fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:26 IST
Tom Morello's Indian Dream Tour: Legendary Guitarist Set to Rock the Subcontinent
  • Country:
  • India

Tom Morello, the iconic guitarist celebrated for his contributions to Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, is preparing to fulfill a long-held ambition with his first tour of India. The tour will span three cities: Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

This marks a significant milestone for Morello, who has been eagerly anticipating this moment for decades. 'It's like a dream come true,' Morello shared, expressing his excitement not only for the concerts but also for experiencing India's vibrant culture and history.

Fans can expect a diverse setlist featuring hits from his bands and collaborations with artists like Bruce Springsteen. Accompanied by his family, including his guitar prodigy son Roman, Morello aims to deliver unforgettable performances for Indian audiences, honoring their anticipation and enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

 Global
2
Heightened Security Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Sensitive December 6 Anniversary

Heightened Security Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Sensitive December 6 Anniv...

 India
3
Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation

Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation

 India
4
India-Russia Pact: Economic Harmony Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

India-Russia Pact: Economic Harmony Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025