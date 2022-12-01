Left Menu

Google doodle celebrates Romania’s Great Union Day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 01-12-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 10:54 IST
Google doodle celebrates Romania’s Great Union Day
The Romanian blue, yellow, and red national flag, like the one waving in today’s artwork, can be seen throughout the nation. Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • Romania

Happy Great Union Day, Romania!

To celebrate the Great Union Day of Romania, Google illustrates a beautiful doodle on the Romanian flag on December 1, 2022. Great Union Day (Romanian: Ziua Marii Uniri, also called Unification Day or National Day) is a national holiday in Romania, marking the unification of Transylvania, Bessarabia, and Bukovina with the Romanian Kingdom in 1918.

Romania was created through the unification of Wallachia and Maldovia in 1859, which is known as "the Little Union." In 1881, after gaining independence from the Ottoman Empire, Romania became a monarchy. Romania and Austria-Hungary disputed over Transylvania—a territory with a population that was primarily Romanian.

The National Assembly gathered in Alba Iulia and unanimously voted in favor of the greater union in 1918. The assembly included elected representatives from Transylvania, Banat, Crisana, and Maramures. Ferdinand, I passed the law of unification the following day.

The first national holiday was celebrated in Alba Iulia, where the proclamation of the union of Transylvania with Romania was signed. They were marked by significant political polarization: Corneliu Coposu, then the leader of the anticommunist opposition, was interrupted several times during a speech by boos from the crowd. Petre Roman, then the prime minister, showed such pleasure at these repeated interruptions that Ion Iliescu had to gesture to him to stop. This signal was recorded and spread widely by the mass media.

Nowadays the day is celebrated with National Military Parade by the Romanian armed forces either on the grounds of Piața Constituției (Constitution Square) or on Șoseaua Kiseleff just within meters of the Arcul de Triumf in central Bucharest. The president of Romania becomes the chief guest at the Bucharest parade.

Local events across the country are also held to remember those who fought for independence and unification. The Romanian blue, yellow, and red national flag, like the one waving in today's artwork, can be seen throughout the nation. The cobalt blue represents liberty, the chrome yellow symbolizes justice, and the vermillion red embodies fraternity.

Source: Google doodles, Wikipedia

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022