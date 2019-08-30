Pursue your dreams with determination: Sinha to sportsmen

Everester Arunima Sinha exhorted the sportsmen of Arunachal Pradesh to pursue their dreams with determination. She appealed to budding sportspersons of the state to shed negativity in life and always think positive to excel.

"There are ups and downs in life but you have to conquer it with determination so that you can achieve the goal you have set," Sinha said while addressing a function on Thursday. Sinha, who lost one of her legs in an accident in 2011 scaled the Mount Everest in 2013 with a prosthetic leg, said that climbing mountains has taught her the valuable lessons about confidence, leadership, resilience and team building.

"But above all it has taught me the power of humility. It does not matter what you achieve in life. What matters is how those achievements make you a better person. How you treat others is at the core of what makes you a good human being," she said.

"Failure is not when we fall short of achieving our goals. It is when we don't have goals worthy enough," she said. Former Indian Football team captain Potsamgand Renedy Singh, who was also present in the function, urged budding sportspersons of the state to work hard adding that there is no short cut to success.

"Our duty is to create a platform for our youth so that they can excel in sports," he said and appealed the state government to provide the required infrastructure so that sportsmen of the state perform better in national and international event..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)