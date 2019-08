A 30-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his uncle in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday over a dispute, police said. The incident occurred at Sisona village under in Chhapar area. The man died on the spot, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and his licensed gun seized, the police said. PTI CORR HMB

