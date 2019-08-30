Court extends Chidambaram's CBI custody till Sept 2

A special court on Friday extended Congress leader P Chidambaram's CBI remand for three days in connection with the INX media case. He will remain in custody till September 2 when the Supreme Court will hear his petition challenging the trial court's order to remand him to CBI's custody.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Natrajan told the court that Chidambaram was being questioned for eight to ten hours every day. Chidambaram's lawyer Dayan Krishnan said that the former minister had serious issues with the "nature of the investigation".

"They have not put any document relating to shell companies and other relevant things before him so far," he told the court. Krishnan also said that Chidambaram was shown three files for 20 times and no document on money trail was put forth before him during the questioning.

The senior Congress leader is in the CBI custody since his arrest on August 21 and his custody was to expire today. The former Union Minister is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to the case.

The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money laundering allegations. The Supreme Court, however, has granted him interim protection from arrest by the ED till September 5. In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance was given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

