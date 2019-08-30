Collegium recommends four judges for SC

In order to fill the vacant posts, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended names of chief justices and high court judges for the appointment to the top court. "The Collegium has extensively deliberated and discussed names of chief justices and senior puisne high court judges eligible for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court and has resolved to fill up all the four existing vacancies," the top court said in the statement.

The sanctioned judge-strength of the top court is 34, however, the court is currently functioning with 30 judges, leaving four clear vacancies. The Collegium led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has considered the Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala High Courts, V Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy, respectively. (ANI)

