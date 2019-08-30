File IT returns by Aug 31, no extension of date: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday clarified that no order has been issued regarding extension of filing IT returns and advised people to file returns by August 31. In a clarification on its Twitter handle, Income Tax Department said an order is being circulated on the social media pertaining to the purported extension of the due date for filing of IT Returns.

"It has come to the notice of CBDT that an order is being circulated on social media pertaining to extension of due dt for filing of IT Returns. It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine.Taxpayers are advised to file Returns within extended due dt of 31.08.2019," Income Tax Department tweeted. The "fake order" stated that the deadline for filing income tax returns has been extended till September 30. (ANI)

