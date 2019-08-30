Special session of UP Assembly in October

A special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be convened in October to deliberate on the UN resolution on sustainable development goals. Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said a dialogue will be held on ways and means to achieve sustainable development goals of the United Nations resolution signed by India in 2015.

In an all party meeting on Friday, which was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was decided that a special session be convened to deliberate on the UN resolution for eradication of poverty, illiteracy and

malnutrition, Dixit said. During the 48-hour long session, all the members of the House will be given an opportunity to express

their views on achieving these goals, the speaker said. The dates for the session will be announced soon, he added.

