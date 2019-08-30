Mobile services restored partially in Kashmir's Kupwara district

Incoming mobile services have been restored for post-paid subscribers in Kashmir Valley's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday. All post-paid subscribers of state-run BSNL, Jio and Vodafone in the north Kashmir border district will benefit from the decision, they said.

According to the officials, there was a technical issue in allowing outgoing mobile services and it would take some time to overcome the problem. Services for pre-paid subscribers, who don't get monthly bills, have not been opened yet, they said.

Landline, mobile and internet services were suspended on August 5 when the centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. The state administration is opening up the communication system gradually and has restored landline services in 46 of 96 telephone exchanges in the Valley, officials said.

