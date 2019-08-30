WR develops Chhayapuri as satellite station of Vadodara

The Western Railway has developed a new station, Chhayapuri, to decongest train traffic at Vadodara city in Gujarat, an official said on Friday. Chhayapuri has been developed as a satellite station to serve as an additional station for the city of Vadodara for trains running on AhmedabadRatlam and onwards routes, he said.

"Considering the importance and passenger facilities that Chhayapuri will now provide, the Ministry of Railways has approved operations of 13 trains from the new station from December 17," Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson of WR, said. "Chhayapuri has two full length platforms for accommodating 26-coach trains. This station will come as a relief for passengers in the area and will also ease the congestion of Vadodara station.

"The total cost of the project was Rs 43 crore. It will pave the way for introduction of more trains on these routes and also improve their punctuality," Bhakar said. The areas surrounding station will see a spurt in development, he said.

Bhakar said WR has decided to divert 13 important trains to Chhayapuri and booking for them will start from tomorrow (August 31). Vadodara is a key junction connecting two important routes of Mumbai New Delhi line of Golden Quadrilateral and MumbaiAhmedabad line.

The station caters to around 200 trains daily and some of the important trains that halt at Vadodara are Mahamana Express, Rajdhani Express, Duronto and Antyodaya, among others. Bhakar said the National High Speed Rail Corridor, passing through Vadodara, too will have a station in the Gujarat city..

