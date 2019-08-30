Dehydrated elephant being given treatment

A female elephant, which was in distress at Mankarai on the city outskirts on Friday, is undergoing treatment for dehydration. On information from villagers that an elephant had collapsed, forest officials along with a veterinarian rushed to the spot, police said.

The elephant, about 20 years old, was part of a herd which was moving around, they said, adding a calf, which was near it, was driven away. The ailing elephant is being treated for dehydration, officials said, adding banana and jaggery are being given to it..

