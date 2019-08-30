Light to moderate rainfall recorded in parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan from Thursday to Friday morning, a Meteorological Department official said. Anta of Baran district received 10 cm rains, followed by 7 cm in Khanpur of Jhalawar, 6 cm in Chomu of Jaipur, 5 cm each in Hindaun of Karauli and Bali of Pali district. Various places recorded 2 cm to 4 cm rainfall during the period.

Till Friday evening, Ajmer recorded 18.6 mm rainfall, followed by 10.4 mm in Dabok, 8.4 mm in Bikaner and Kota and 0.3 mm in Jodhpur. The Met department has warned of heavy rainfall in parts of east Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall in parts of west Rajasthan till Saturday.

