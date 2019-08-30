Mumbai top cop Sanjay Barve gets three months' extension

Mumbai Police Commissioner SanjayBarve was given an extension of three months as "a specialcase in public interest" on Friday, a Maharashtra governmentofficial said

The appointments committee of the state cabinet hasapproved the proposal of Union Ministry of Home Affairs onFriday and issued the extension order, he said

Barve, a 1987-batch IPS officer, had taken over asMumbai police commmissioner on February 28 this year. He wasset to retire on Saturday.

