Mumbai top cop Sanjay Barve gets three months' extension

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 30-08-2019 19:56 IST
Mumbai Police Commissioner SanjayBarve was given an extension of three months as "a specialcase in public interest" on Friday, a Maharashtra governmentofficial said

The appointments committee of the state cabinet hasapproved the proposal of Union Ministry of Home Affairs onFriday and issued the extension order, he said

Barve, a 1987-batch IPS officer, had taken over asMumbai police commmissioner on February 28 this year. He wasset to retire on Saturday.

COUNTRY : India
