Minor, teens among gang held for burglaries Karimnagar (Telangana), Aug 30 (PTI): A seven-member gang, including a minor and three teenagers, has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 23 lakh, a senior police official said on Friday. Police commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy told reporters that gang operated in four districts of the state - Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Warangal, and was accused of as many as 31 offences.

Besides 560 grams (56 tolas) of gold and3.5 kg of silver ornaments, six motorcycles, seven mobile phones and two iron rods were seized from the thieves, the official said. The burglars would break into locked houses, steal the valuables and then sprinkle chilli powder at the scene to keep sniffer dogs off the trail, Reddy said..

