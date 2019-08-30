Kejriwal's claim of 80 pc fall in registered dengue cases fallacious: Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim of 80 per cent decline in registered dengue cases between 2015 and 2018 "fallacious" and accused him of "politicising" the sensitive public health issue. Announcing a special campaign against dengue, that will involve wide participation of people in preventing spread of mosquito-borne diseases, Kejriwal had said on Wednesday Delhi witnessed 80 per cent decline in dengue cases in four years.

"In 2015 -- the first year of our government -- 15,867 cases were reported, but in 2018 it was reduced to 2,798. Within these years Delhi witnessed 80 per cent decrease in the cases of dengue," he had said. Gupta, however, said the chief minister is "politicising" the sensitive public health issue and taking credit for 80 per cent decline in dengue, with an eye on the Assembly elections, due early next year.

"It is fallacious to claim that 15,867 cases in 2015 came down to 2,798 in 2018. The truth is that his (Kejriwal) regime during 2015-18 recorded 27,822 cases. During the corresponding period of 2011-14, the dengue cases were far less at 9,793. Thus dengue cases recorded a growth of 284 per cent," he said. Through the campaign '10 Hafte, 10 Baje 10 minute', Kejriwal has appealed to the people of Delhi to devote 10 minutes for the next 10 Sundays to ensure that water doesn't remain stagnant at their houses or surrounding areas to check breeding of mosquitoes that carry dengue virus.

