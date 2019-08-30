Gujarat government transfers 78 IAS officials

In a major reshuffle, the Gujarat government on Friday transferred as many as 78 IAS officers, and also appointed an Indian Foreign Service official on deputation in the Industrial Extension Bureau. Prominent among those transferred was Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), General Administration Department (GAD), who has been appointed as ACS (Home) following the retirement of A M Tiwari.

She was replaced in the GAD by Kamal Kumar Dayani, currently Principal Secretary in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department. Senior IAS officer Punamchand Parmar, ACS, Health and Family Welfare department, has been now appointed ACS, Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Cooperation department.

J P Gupta, Principal Secretary, Water Supply, has been appointed as Chief Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad. Roopwant Singh, Commissioner of Geology and Mining, has been appointed Expenditure Secretary, Finance Department.

S J Haider, Principal Secretary for Tourism in the Industries and Mines department, was shifted to Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development department. Industries Commissioner Mamta Verma has been made Tourism Secretary, while Rajkot Collector Rahul Gupta has been appointed as Industries Commissioner.

Neelam Rani, a 2009-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer on deputation to the state, has been made Managing Director of Industrial Extension Bureau in Gandhinagar. She earlier served as Regional Passport Officer in Ahmedabad. Others who were transferred included district collectors and assistant collectors..

