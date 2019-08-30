Naxal involved in deadly Dantewada attack, 4 others surrender

Five Naxals carrying cash rewards on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday, police said. An official said Kuhrami Mangal (35), active as a member of "military platoon no. 24" of the Maoists, was the most dreaded among the five who had laid down their arms.

"Mangal was involved in major Naxal incidents in the area, including the Nilawaya attack in Dantewada during last year's state Assembly elections in which three security personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed," the official said. Jairam Mandavi (20), among the five who surrendred, was a member of Hadnwada LOS (local organisation squad) of the Maoists and was involved in deadly attacks on security forces in the district, he said.

The other ultras who surrendered were identified as Mahruram Banjam, incharge of Pallewaya medical team of Maoists, Naresh Netam (20) and Mangal Ista (20), both active as head of Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM), a cultural wing of Maoists, he said. While Mangal and Banjam carried rewards of Rs 2 lakh each on their heads, the remaining three had rewards of Rs 1 lakh against their names, he added..

