New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm NEW DELHI LGD46 SC-6THLD CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand case: Woman tells SC she wants to stay in Delhi New Delhi: The Supreme Court said Friday evening that the woman law student, who had gone missing after levelling harassment allegations against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and was found in Rajasathan, did not want to go to her home state Uttar Pradesh. SHAHJAHANPUR DEL85 UP-3RD LD-GIRL FOUND Chinmayanand case: Missing UP student found in Rajasthan Shahjahanpur/Lucknow: The missing student whose father alleged she was sexually harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand was found in Rajasthan with a friend on Friday morning, police said.

SRINAGAR DEL29 JK-LD SITUATION Fresh restrictions imposed in Kashmir, Friday prayers pass off peacefully Srinagar: Fresh restrictions were imposed in the city and other parts of the Kashmir Valley as a preventive measure in view of Friday congregational prayers which passed off peacefully, officials said. MATHURA DES32 UP-ORPHANAGE-DEATH 'Two toddlers die in govt-run orphanage, 8 others taken ill, probe ordered' Mathura: Two toddlers died and eight others were taken ill at a government-run orphanage, prompting the district administration to order a probe.

SHIMLA DEL25 HP-ASSEMBLY-CONVERSION Himachal passes bill against conversion by force, marriage Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh assembly passed a bill on Friday against conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the "sole purpose" of adopting a new religion. UNNAO DES16 UP-WOMAN-SELF IMMOLATION Woman accuses police of inaction in rape case, attempts self-immolation Unnao (UP): A married woman tried to set herself on fire at the collectorate here accusing the local police of inaction after she was gang raped last month, officials said on Friday.

CHANDIGARH DEL60 HR-LD AYUSH-PM Sore throat? Get it treated at Ayush centre, PM tells Haryana CM Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) The prime minister has offered some well-directed medical advice to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his sore throat: get it treated at one of the newly launched Ayush centres. MUZAFFARNAGAR NRG1 UP-CHILD LIFTING-THRASH 40 people booked for thrashing teacher on child-lifting suspicion Muzaffarnagar: A case has been registered against 40 unidentified people for allegedly thrashing a school teacher on the suspicion of child-lifting in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday. NEW DELHI DES26 DL-BJP-AAP-WATER BJP, AAP spar over Kejriwal govt's water bill waiver scheme New Delhi: The BJP and the AAP sparred over the Kejriwal government's water bill waiver scheme at a public meeting in Mukherjee Nagar here on Friday, with both sides accusing the other of resorting to "bullying".

JAIPUR DES12 RJ-GEHLOT Centre has intimidated country through ED, CBI: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said there is an undeclared emergency in the country and the Centre has intimidated the entire nation through ED, CBI and Income Tax Department. CHANDIGARH DES6 HR-SCHEME-KHATTAR Haryana CM launches scheme aimed at benefitting economically weaker sections Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a scheme under which people having an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh will be given Rs 6,000 per year. PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)