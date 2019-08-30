International Development News
Mumbai: Tobacco worth Rs 12 lakh seized from train by WR

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 30-08-2019 21:24 IST
The Vigilance department ofWestern Railway conducted a raid at Bandra Terminus and seized900 kilograms of banned tobacco worth Rs 12.06 lakh in theluggage compartment of Swaraj Express, an official said onFriday

The raid was conducted on Thursday and the contrabandwas being transported from Delhi, he said

The seized tobacco has been handed over to the RailwayProtection Force for further probe, he added.

COUNTRY : India
