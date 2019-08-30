Mumbai: Tobacco worth Rs 12 lakh seized from train by WR

The Vigilance department ofWestern Railway conducted a raid at Bandra Terminus and seized900 kilograms of banned tobacco worth Rs 12.06 lakh in theluggage compartment of Swaraj Express, an official said onFriday

The raid was conducted on Thursday and the contrabandwas being transported from Delhi, he said

The seized tobacco has been handed over to the RailwayProtection Force for further probe, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)