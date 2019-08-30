Holy mace of Kailash Yatra reaches Bhadarwah

The holy mace of the Kailash Yatra returned back to Bhadarwah from Kailash Kund, which is located at a height of 14,700 feet above sea level. Despite the situation this year in Jammu and Kashmir, a good number of pilgrims converged at the high-altitude Kailash Kund to take a dip in the holy lake during the last three days of the annual Yatra, officials said.

The holy mace of serpent god Vasuki Nag, which started from the ancient Nag temple of Gatha, was joined on the way by half a dozen charris. After take night halts at Hayan and Ramtund on August 27 and 28, the pilgrims reached Kailash Kund, where they took a bath in the lake to take the blessings of Lord Shiva and Vasuki Nag, the officials said.

According to the local belief, Kailash Kund was the original abode of Shiva, But Lord Shiva gave it to Vasuki Nag and himself went to live at Manmahesh in Bharmour(Himachal Pradesh). After performing the age old rituals at Kali Nag, Hayan, Gan Thak, Gau-peera, Ramtund, Shankh Padar and finally on Thursday at Kailash Kund, the mace reached back Bhadarwah last evening, where it was received by hundreds of enthusiastic followers of Lord Vasuki Nag at Vasuk Dera.

SDPO Bhaderwah Aadil Rishu and SHO Shamim Ahmed also joined the pilgrims from Market area to Vasuki Nag Temple Bhadarwah. Rishu said that tight security arrangements were made for Kailash Yatra, which concluded smoothly and peacefully here today.

