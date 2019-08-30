Techie found dead in friends room

A software engineer reported missing for the last two days has been found dead in his friend-cum-business partner's room in the city, police said here on Friday. The man's wife complained on Thursday that her husband had not returned home since August 28, they said.

During the investigation, his body was found in his friend-cum-business partner's room on Thursday, they said. Efforts were on to locate the friend, who is a suspect in the case, they said.

