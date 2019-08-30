Agitators block highway traffic to protest razing of ashram

Hundreds of agitators, including women, on Friday blocked traffic on a section of the Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway to protest demolition of an ashram at the Tungareshwar hills at Virar near here. According to Palghar district administration, the Supreme Court later in the day stayed demolition of three main structures in the Balayogi Shree Sadanand Maharaj Ashram.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the busy highway in the morning. An NGO had moved the apex court alleging that the ashram had been constructed in violation of environment and forest regulations, following which the court ordered demolition.

Palghar district Collector Dr Kailas Shinde said in the evening that the temple, `samadhi' (memorial) and three adjacent rooms would not be demolished, as per the Supreme Court's latest order which came on Friday afternoon. But rest of the demolition will continue, he said.

He appealed to the devotees to show restraint. The apex court passed the order on intervention petitions filed by BJP leader Ram Naik and others, and adjourned the matter for further hearing to September 9.

Meanwhile, during the demolition, debris fell on a JCB vehicle and its driver was injured and had to be admitted to a hospital. Thousands of policemen have been deployed in and around the Ashram to maintain law and order..

