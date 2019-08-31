Karnataka CM offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here. Yediyurappa, who took over the reigns of Karnataka on July 26, flew in here on his maiden visit to the ancient hill temple last evening, a temple official said.

After an overnight stay at a TTD guest house on the hills, the 76-year-old senior BJP leader visited the shrine and offered his obeisance to Lord Venkateswara this morning. After worship, he left for Bengaluru..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)