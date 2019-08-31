Man held with 150 kg cannabis in Gr Noida

A man was arrested in Greater Noida for transporting around 150 kg of cannabis, police said on Saturday. The recovery was made late on Friday night at Sirsa, under Site 5 Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

"The cannabis was being transported in a Tata Ace and was stuffed inside gunny sacks," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh told reporters. "The vehicle was intercepted during routine check. There were three men... on seeing the police, two of them jumped out and fled," he said.

However, the driver, Sunil was nabbed and revealed about the illegal trade, the SP said. "Sunil told investigators that he and his partners, Sandeep and Kullan Singh, were involved in drug trafficking. He said the duo would procure cannabis from Andhra Pradesh and sell it here," Singh said.

Searches are underway to arrest the absconding duo, he said, adding a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)