Following are the highlights at 3.30 pm:

NATION

CAL14 AS-LD NRC Final NRC out in Assam, nearly 2 million stare at uncertain future

Guwahati: The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday, with over 19 lakh applicants who failed to make it to the list staring at an uncertain future.

BOM7 MH-EXPLOSION-TOLL Maha: Death toll in chemical unit explosion mounts to 13

Mumbai/Shirpur: At least 13 workers were killed and 58 injured in an explosion of gas cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police said.

DEL6 KARTARPUR-SHAH Modi govt committed to timely completion of Kartarpur corridor: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is committed to completing the Kartarpur Sahib corridor within the stipulated time.

DEL9 ED-BANK FRAUD-ATTACH Bank fraud: ED attaches Rs 1.08-cr assets of Shimla-based firm

New Delhi: The ED on Saturday said it has attached assets worth over Rs 1.08 crore of a Shimla-based company and its promoters in connection with a bank fraud and money-laundering case.

DEL5 RAIL-IRCTC IRCTC to restore service charges on e-tickets from Sept 1; Rs 15 for non-AC, Rs 30 for AC classes

New Delhi: E-tickets bought through IRCTC will get costlier as the Indian Railways has decided to restore service charges from September 1, according to an order.

LEGAL

LGB2 MH-COURT-MINISTERS Ex-Maha ministers Jain, Deokar convicted in housing scam

Mumbai: A sessions court in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Saturday convicted former state ministers Suresh Jain and Gulabrao Deokar, along with 46 others, in the multi-crore 'Gharkul' housing scam.

LGD1 UKD-COURT-RAPE-CONVICTION 9 convicted in Dehradun shelter home rape case

Dehradun: An Uttarakhand court has convicted nine people for the rape and subsequent abortion of an inmate suffering from hearing and speech impairment at a women's shelter home in Dehradun four years ago.

FOREIGN

KONG FGN12 HK-2NDLD PROTESTS Flouting ban, Hong Kong protesters flood city streets (Eds: Adding fresh details)

Hong Kong: Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong on Saturday defied a ban on rallying, the arrests of leading activists and rising threats from China, to take to the streets for a 13th straight weekend.

FGN10 PAK-SIKH-LD GIRL Pak's Punjab govt forms panel to negotiate with Sikhs angry over teenage girl's forced conversion

Lahore: Under pressure, the government in Pakistan's Punjab province has constituted a high-level committee to negotiate with Sikhs angry over the abduction and forced conversion of a teenage girl from the community.

FGN11 US-IRAN-TANKER US blacklists Iranian tanker in Mediterranean

Washington: The United States has blacklisted the Iranian tanker Adrian Darya, saying it had "reliable information" it was transporting oil to Syria in defiance of wide-ranging sanctions on the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)