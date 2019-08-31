UP govt to bring new sports policy: Minister

Uttar Pradesh's Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari on Saturday said the state government is going to bring a new sports policy. He, however, refused to give details of the new sports policy.

"The new sports policy will be implemented to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the field of sports and fitness," Tiwari told reporters here. "The governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are doing what had never been done before," he said.

Replying to questions, Tiwari said to ensure smooth access for sportspersons to the stadiums in the state, they will be issued identity cards after registration and a new dress code will also be in place for them inside the sporting arenas. Traditional sports such as kho-kho, kabaddi, gilli-danda and fencing, which have been sidelined due to lack of proper government patronage, will be revived, the minister said.

He added that encroachments will be removed from playgrounds and gymnasiums with the help of a specially set up anti-land mafia task force.

