Man arrested for divorcing wife through triple talaq in Bihar

A man has been arrested for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife in Bihar's Patna district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Ramna Road area which comes under Patna Sahib constituency of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who piloted the triple talaq bill in Parliament.

The man was arrested on Friday after his wife lodged a complaint, alleging that he had given her triple talaq, Station House Officer (SHO) of Pirabhore police station, Rizwan Ahmad Khan, said. The accused is an engineer by profession and hails from Bihar's Gaya district, he said.

He was visiting his sister-in-law's house at Ramna Road when he gave instant divorce to his wife, the SHO added. The man was caught by the family members of his sister-in-law when he was about to leave the house and handed over to police, Khan said.

The accused has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, he said. Later, he was produced before a local court and sent to jail for 14 days, he added.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, prescribes up to three years in prison for men practicing triple talaq.

