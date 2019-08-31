Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

NATION

CAL14 AS-LD NRC Final NRC out in Assam, nearly 2 million stare at uncertain future

Guwahati: The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday, with over 19 lakh applicants who failed to make it to the list staring at an uncertain future.

CAL19 AS-NRC-LD AASU AASU says final NRC contains flaws, will appeal in SC (Eds: updating with details)

Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Saturday it is unhappy with the figure of exclusions in the final National Register of Citizens and will move the Supreme Court for remedial measures.

BOM8 MH-2ND LD EXPLOSION 13 killed in Maha chemical factory explosion;Shah speaks to CM

Mumbai: At least 13 workers were killed and 58 others injured in chain explosions of nitrogen gas cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police said.

DEL15 JK-SINGH DoNER ministry team to visit J-K, will suggest ways to replicate initiatives of Northeast

New Delhi: A team of the DoNER Ministry will soon visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to suggest ways to replicate in the region the successful initiatives taken in the Northeast in areas like handicraft, horticulture and organic farming, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

DEL14 UP-LD CHILD LIFTERS More mob attacks in UP over child-lifting rumours despite police warning

Lucknow: Mobs thrashed six people, including a Delhi resident and a woman beggar, over rumours of child-lifting in three fresh incidents in Uttar Pradesh, despite the police warning to invoke the National Security Act against those spreading such canard.

DEL6 KARTARPUR-SHAH Modi govt committed to timely completion of Kartarpur corridor: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is committed to completing the Kartarpur Sahib corridor within the stipulated time.

DEL16 AVI-DGCA-SPICEJET PILOT DGCA suspends SpiceJet pilot for mishearing ATC which led to runway incursion in Mumbai

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday suspended a first officer of SpiceJet for three months for mishearing an Air Traffic Control clearance, due to which he gave incorrect direction to the pilot-in-command (PIC), causing runway incursion at Mumbai airport, said a source. By Deepak Patel

DEL13 ED-SHIVAKUMAR K'taka Cong leader Shivakumar appears before ED for 2nd day

New Delhi: Senior Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday for the second straight day in a money laundering case, officials said.

LEGAL

LGD2 DL-COURT-PUSHKAR Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi police pushes for prosecution of Tharoor on murder charge

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday urged a city court to prosecute Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for abetment to suicide or "in alternative" on murder charge in the case of death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014.

LGB3 GJ-COURT-NIA NIA files charge sheet in fake currency case

Ahmedabad: The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet in a Gujarat court against two people accused of possessing and circulating fake Indian currency having a face value of Rs 2 lakh.

LGD1 UKD-COURT-RAPE-CONVICTION 9 convicted in Dehradun shelter home rape case

Dehradun: An Uttarakhand court has convicted nine people for the rape and subsequent abortion of an inmate suffering from hearing and speech impairment at a women's shelter home in Dehradun four years ago.

LGB2 MH-COURT-MINISTERS Ex-Maha ministers Jain, Deokar convicted in housing scam

Mumbai: A sessions court in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Saturday convicted former state ministers Suresh Jain and Gulabrao Deokar, along with 46 others, in the multi-crore 'Gharkul' housing scam.

FOREIGN

FGN16 PAK-QURESHI-KASHMIR War not option to deal with Kashmir issue: Pak FM Qureshi

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that war is not an option to deal with the Kashmir issue amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions over New Delhi revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

FGN15 HK-3RDLD PROTESTS Police fire water cannon, tear gas as HK protesters mass outside parliament

Hong Kong: Police fired water cannon and tear gas at Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters massed outside the city's parliament on Saturday, as demonstrators defied a ban on rallying, the arrests of leading activists and rising threats from China, to take to the streets for a 13th straight weekend.

FGN10 PAK-SIKH-LD GIRL Pak's Punjab govt forms panel to negotiate with Sikhs angry over teenage girl's forced conversion

Lahore: Under pressure, the government in Pakistan's Punjab province has constituted a high-level committee to negotiate with Sikhs angry over the abduction and forced conversion of a teenage girl from the community.

FES38 PAK-ZARDARI-DAUGHTER Former Pak president Zardari's daughter alleges manhandling on her visit to meet father

Islamabad: Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari's daughter has alleged manhandling by police when she went to meet him in hospital, saying that she was not allowed to meet her father who was sent back to jail despite being seriously ill, according to a media report.

