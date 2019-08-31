Leopard rescued from residential area in Rajasthan

Forest officials on Saturday rescued a leopard from a residential area here in Rajasthan. A Ranger of Forest Department, Govind Singh told ANI, "On August 21, we were informed about a leopard in a residential area and since then we have been looking for it. Today, we were finally able to catch it and rescue it from the residential area."

"The decision is yet to be taken about when and where to release it," he added. Earlier this month, similar incidents have occurred in Uttarakhand and Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)