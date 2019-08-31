Max temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

There was not let up from hot and humid weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana where maximum temperatures remained few notches above normal on Saturday. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 35.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the meteorological department said.

The maximum relative humidity level was recorded at 87 per cent in Chandigarh. In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their respective maximums at 36.1, 37.6, 35.2 and 37 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees above normal.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded the maximum temperatures at 35.8, 35.2 and 36.5 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal. The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rains at few places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday.

