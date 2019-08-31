NRC a sensitive issue, shouldn't be politicised: Rajasthan CM

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is a sensitive issue and it should not be politicised, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday. The updated final NRC, which

validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on Saturday, with the authority conducting the exercise shutting out the citizenship claims of over 19 lakh applicants who now face an uncertain future. "This is a very sensitive matter. It should not be made a matter of prestige. It should not be politicised," Gehlot told reporters here.

The approach of the Congress high command on the NRC issue will be considered by the party across the country, he said. "Such examples are coming on TV and in the media that those whose fathers have achieved martyrdom here... their sons and grandsons are being asked to prove that they are citizens of this country. This is very unfortunate," the chief minister said.

On the Congress's stand on the NRC issue, Gehlot said, "The stand taken by the high command will be accepted by all of us in the entire country." Gehlot was speaking on the sidelines of his visit to the Bhamashah Technohub and the State Data Center in Jhalana Dungri on Saturday.

