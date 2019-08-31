Robbers uproot ATM having Rs 30 lakh cash in Rajasthan

A gang of around seven robbers uprooted an ATM having nearly Rs 30 lakh cash and made off with it after tying up its security guard in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night, they added.

Five-seven unidentified robbers arrived in a truck and stopped outside the State Bank of India ATM on the pretext of withdrawing cash, Gangrar police station SHO Kailash Chandra said, giving details of the incident. One of them asked for the security guard for help in withdrawing the cash and the moment he stepped out, they overpowered him and tied him with a rope, the officer said.

The robbers then uprooted the ATM and fled with it, he added. Police said a suspect has been identified in the CCTV footage and a search launched to nab him.

A case was registered in this connection under relevant sections of the law, Chandra said.

