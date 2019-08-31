Man held for duping people on pretext of offering insurance bonuses

A 29-year-old man was arrested in northwest Delhi's Model Town for allegedly duping people on the pretext of bonus offers on their insurance policies, police said on Saturday. The accused, Nitin Gandhi, is a resident of Rohini. He was arrested on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, they said.

He earlier used to run a call centre for a prominent private bank credit card, police said. A complaint regarding an online fraud was reported at Model Town police station. The complainant alleged that a person informed him that a bonus of Rs 2,35,000 was being offered to him by the insurance company over his policy and he was required to pay a processing fee for the same, a senior police officer said.

"After registering the case, Gandhi's office was traced in the area of Model Town from where he was nabbed," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). During interrogation, Gandhi said that he, along with his accomplice, used to target people by promising bonuses on their existing insurance policies. He had cheated more than 200 persons, police said.

Four wireless phones and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused, police said.

