Heavy rains likely to lash Odisha in next 5 days, districts put on alert

With heavy rains likely to pound many parts of Odisha in the next five days due to a fresh low-pressure area taking shape over the Bay of Bengal, the state government on Saturday asked the districts to be prepared to meet the possible flood situation. Odisha has already encountered heavy downpour in different spells due to four low-pressure areas formed over the Bay of Bengal in August. Several parts of south and west Odisha also faced flash floods and severe water-logging due to incessant rains earlier this month.

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over north and west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and is likely to become more well-marked thereafter, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, H R Biswas said. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Nayagarh till Monday, he said.

The MeT Centre also issued an "Orange Warning" for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, and Rayagada on Monday and Tuesday. It said heavy and very heavy rains may lash parts of these districts during the period. In addition, a "Yellow Warning" was issued for Kandhamal, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj districts from September 2 to 3.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash parts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, and Keonjhar districts from September 3 to 4. Heavy rain will also occur in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Boudh districts during this period. Thereafter, heavy rainfall was forecast parts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack districts from September 4 to 5.

As the sea condition will be rough to very rough, the MeT Centre advised fishermen not to venture into sea along and off south Odisha coast and west central adjoining north Bay of Bengal on September 2 and 3. In view of the weather forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi issued an advisory to the district collectors, saying there is a likelihood of flood and water-logging in different parts of the areas put under orange and yellow warning.

The collectors of the districts under orange warning have been directed to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible flood and water-logging situation that may arise in the event of intense rainfall. Advance arrangements may be made to evacuate people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters if required, the SRC said, adding adequate food safe drinking water, lighting and health, and sanitation facilities should be provided at the shelters and relief camps.

