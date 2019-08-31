Drugs worth Rs 1.27 cr seized from 2 people in Palghar

Palghar police arrested two persons allegedly with narcotics worth Rs 1.27 crore, an official said on Saturday

Dharmesh Shah (40) and Shivaji Tiwari (37) were arrested on August 27 from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, he said

"We seized 4.850 kilograms of Alprazolam (anxiety disorder medicine) valued at Rs 82.45 lakh and 900 gms of MD(ecstasy) worth Rs 45 lakh in the illicit market. An NDPS case has been registered at Valiv police station," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)