CRIME BRIEFS

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly robbing his passengers at knifepoint in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Navin Kumar, they said.

One vehicle, one paper cutter and some robbed articles were recovered from his possession, police said. On Saturday, a complainant said when he reached near Gokulpuri in an autorickshaw, the driver, along with his associates, robbed him of his valuables at knifepoint, they said.

The driver was arrested after that, police said. PTI NIT

3 held for robbing cab drivers of their cars New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing cab drivers of their cars in Dwarka and its nearby areas, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sagar (21), Sandeep (21) and Amit (20), they said. Police have recovered four cars, one motorcycle, one country-made pistol.

On Aug 21, the three motorcycle-borne robbers abducted a cab driver and later fled away with his car after dumping him at a deserted area near Dichaon Kalan. Later they robbed another cab driver of his vehicle using the same modus operandi, police said.

