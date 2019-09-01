Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Following are PTI's stories from

Following are PTI's stories from the eastern region at 12 pm. CES1 MN-DROUGHT-SITUATION Drought-like situation declared in Manipur Imphal: The cabinet of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has declared a drought-like situation in the state owing to scant rain that have led to crop failures in over 70 blocks of the state, a government release said.

CES2 AS-DOC-ASSAULT Doctor killed in Assam tea garden following worker's death Jorhat: An elderly doctor of a tea estate in Assam's Jorhat district has succumbed to his injuries allegedly inflicted by garden workers following the death of one of their colleagues who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the plantation, officials said. ERG2 WB-ARMS-ARREST Two arrested in Kolkata with 10 kg explosives, guns Kolkata: Two persons have been arrested and a huge cache of explosive substances and weapons seized from their possession during a raid in Rajabazar area of the city, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)