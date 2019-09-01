Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Following are PTI's stories from

Following are PTI's stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL2 WB-NRC-MAMATA Shocked to see 1 lakh Gorkha people excluded from NRC: Mamata Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Iterating that the Centre must ensure no genuine Indians are left out of the NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she was "shocked" to find out that one lakh people of the Gorkha community have been excluded from the list.

ERG3 OD-PURI-INTACH INTACH offers help to restore heritage structures in Puri Bhubaneswar: Days after two century-old shrines were razed to the ground in Puri as part of a demolition drive around the Shree Jagannath Temple, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has offered help to restore heritage structures in the beach town. ERG4 OD-RAIN-SURPLUS Odisha gets 24.5% surplus rainfall in August Bhubaneswar: Odisha received an average rainfall of 443.3 mm last month against the long term average (LTA) of 356 mm, registering a surplus of 24.5 per cent..

