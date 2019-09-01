International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Woman found dead in UP's Shamli

PTI Muzaffarpur
Updated: 01-09-2019 15:10 IST
Woman found dead in UP's Shamli

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 20-year-old woman was found dead at a garden in Jalalabad of Shamli district, police said on Sunday. They are suspecting it to be a case of honour killing.

According to DSP Pradeep Singh, the body has been sent for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Niyamat Ali, and her brother Nazakat had been taken into custody, police said.

Members of the woman's family had claimed that she had gone missing on August 29. She was allegedly strangled to death as there were injury marks on her throat.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report for further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019