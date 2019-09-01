These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DES6 JK-SITUATION Despite ease in restrictions, normal life continues to remain affected in Kashmir Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir on the 28th consecutive day on Sunday even as restrictions were eased in 11 more police station areas of the valley, officials said.

DEL20 CONG-UP-BYPOLL UP bypoll: Cong fields Hardeepak Nishad from Hamirpur New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday fielded Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Hamirpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh. DES20 UP-MALNUTRITION Up launches month-long drive against malnutrition Lucknow: Public participation is needed to tackle malnutrition and make the Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign successful, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

DES19 RJ- HEALTH SCHEME Rajasthan launches integrated health insurance plan Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Sunday launched an integrated health plan by merging the Centre's Ayushman Bharat with the state's Bhamashah Health Insurance Scheme. DES9 DL-KEJRIWAL 2NDLD DENGUE Delhi CM launches special campaign against dengue New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a special campaign against dengue by inspecting his house for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of disease-carrying mosquitoes..

