PTI Mumbai
Updated: 01-09-2019 18:23 IST
Man held with Rs 30 lakh drugs at Mumbai airport

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Tanzanian national was on Sunday apprehended by the CISF at the airport here for allegedly carrying narcotics worth Rs 30 lakh, a senior official said. Salum Mwesa Ali was to travel to Johannesburg via Abu Dhabi when he was apprehended, the official said.

A total of 19.3 kg pseudoephedrine drug was recovered from the bag of the passenger who had a Tanzanian passport, he said. The contraband worth Rs 30 lakh and the man have been handed over to anti-narcotics officials for further probe, he said.

COUNTRY : India
