Municipal councillor arrested for cheating job aspirant in J-K

A municipal councilor was arrested Sunday for cheating a youth of Rs 6.20 lakh while promising him a job in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, a Crime Branch official said. The co-accused in the case, a retired veterinary doctor, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

He said councilor Sajjad Ahmad Najar (46), along with Rehmatullah Khora (72), lured Rattan Lal for a bank job for Rs 6.20 lakh. Najar, who had won the local bodies elections as an independent from ward number six last year, was arrested, while the doctor reportedly escaped across the Pir Panchal range.

Khora is reportedly hiding somewhere in south Kashmir, taking advantage of the prevailing situation there, the official said. The official said Najar is a history-sheeter and had nine FIRs registered against him for crimes related to murder, arms act, impersonation, and fraud. His name has also surfaced in the instigation of law and order problem in the area in the past.

