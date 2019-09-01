No meaning of talks when 'people don't want to open doors': Dushyant Chautala on unity in family

Responding to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal's appeal for unity in the Chautala clan, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala here on Sunday said there was no meaning of holding discussions when "people do not want to open the doors". He said this apparently referring to his uncle and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala when asked about any discussion taking place on the appeal of the Akali stalwart.

His comments came days after Badal urged the Chautala family to reunite during a prayer meeting of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala's wife Sneh Lata in Sirsa. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader further said the decision in this regard could not be taken by them alone.

"It is a decision of all supporters. Certainly, we respect him (Badal) what he said but I think when people do not want to open the doors, then what is the meaning of discussing this issue," said Dushyant Chautala. Referring to Badal as the "head of the family", the JJP leader said, "He was a good friend of Chaudhary Devi Lal. Today, I respect him (Badal) more than (OP) Chautala Sahib because he is our elder in age, position and family. What he said was the voice of his heart."

Badal had last month said it pained him seeing the Chautala family divided. Badal, who is a family friend of the Chautalas, had said, "It is my request to you with folded hands that a befitting tribute to Chaudhary Devi Lal and Mata ji (Sneh Lata) will be if the family reunites, even if someone has to be make a sacrifice for this."

Replying to a question on a meeting called by some farmer unions and khap leaders with INLD leader Abhay Chautala in Delhi for unity in the Chautala family, Dushyant said he had no information in this regard till Saturday. "I got a message from Rameshji (a farmer union leader) yesterday but I had some prior commitments in Chandigarh," he said.

Dushyant said whatever decision was to be taken on this front would be taken after consulting party supporters. "I cannot take the decision myself," he said.

Some farmer unions and khap leaders have urged the Chautala family to unite to take on the BJP government to resolve their issues. The Indian National Lok Dal, a party founded by former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, had split in 2018 after a family feud.

Former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, grandson of Om Prakash Chautala and son of Ajay Chautala, had launched the Jannayak Janata Party last year. Seen as a major challenger to the ruling BJP until a year ago, the INLD has been going through rough times ever since the split.

Most of its sitting legislators have switched over to the BJP.

