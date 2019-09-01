UT status will open new doors for employment and development in Ladakh: Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the annual Ladakh Festival, the four-day extravaganza aimed at promoting tourism and the region's rich culture, in Leh on Sunday. Malik said the Union Territory (UT) status for Ladakh "will open new doors for employment and development in the region".

He said Ladakh's pristine beauty, traditions, culture, language and heritage would be protected. Malik said Ladakh's exclusive landscape and people, who are deeply rooted in their traditions and culture, have always pulled him towards the region.

He said that like the majority of them who follow tenets of Buddhism, he is also a believer in Buddha's philosophy which preaches ultimate peace. "Ladakh's pristine beauty, traditions, culture, language and heritage will be protected and people will benefit immensely from the UT status which will open new doors for employment and development," he said.

He said the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been considerate to aspirations of Ladakh and fulfilled them as promised. The Governor said he and his administration will always work for development of Ladakh and observed that even when he is not at the helm of affairs, he will continue to work as its goodwill ambassador.

Malik also welcomed the large number of tourists who are presently in Ladakh and wished them an enjoyable and comfortable stay in the region. BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal expressed gratitude to the Centre for granting UT status to Ladakh and to the Governor and his administration for their efforts in making it possible.

"It was a long pending demand of whole Ladakh and UT status will definitely lead to progress and prosperity of its people," he said. The central government abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)