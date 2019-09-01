Rains in parts of UP

Parts of Uttar Pradesh received rains on Sunday and state capital Lucknow recorded a maximum of 34.4 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological department (MeT), rainfall was recorded in Bareilly (8.4 mm), Hardoi (22.2 mm), Banda (21 mm) and Agra (10.3 mm).

Ballia was the hottest city in the state, where maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius was recorded. The MeT department also forecast rain/thundershower at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in western part of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)