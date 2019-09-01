Need to devise long term strategies to overcome deluge: Arif

Kerala Governor designate Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday stressed the need to devise long term strategies to overcome the deluge, which had devastated the state and claimed several lives. "We need to think and devise long term strategies on how to overcome the deluge", Khan, who relaces P Sathasivam, former Supreme Court Chief Justice in the Kerala Raj Bhavan, told reporters in New Delhi.

He expressed concern at the devastation caused by the floods in the state for the second consecutive year. It was a great opportunity to serve god's own land.

"You realise the truthfulness of the statement only when you visit the state", Khan said. Kerala had witnessed floods and landslides which claimed 125 lives mainly in Wayanad and Malappuram districts during the heavy rains which lashed the state since August 8 in the second spell of the South West Monsoon.

Last year, over 400 people had lost their lives in the floods..

